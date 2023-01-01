WATCH: Buendia capitalises on Lloris blunder to fire Villa ahead at Tottenham

Emiliano Buendia gave Aston Villa a 1-0 lead against Tottenham after Hugo Lloris fumbled Douglas Luiz tame shot from distance.

Lloris makes costly mistake

Buendia puts Villa ahead

Spurs set to lose ground in top four race

WHAT HAPPENED? After a stellar campaign with France at the World Cup, Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris won't want to see Buendia's goal again. Luiz's long shot was fumbled by the Frenchman, effectively handing the ball to Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins. With his back toward the goal, Watkins simply laid off the Argentine for the simplest of finishes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham are in danger of falling behind in the race for Champions League football, especially after Manchester United claimed fourth spot thanks to their 1-0 win at Wolves. Spurs have now conceded first in their last seven successive Premier League games.

WHAT NEXT FOR LLORIS?: The goalkeeper remains a pivotal part of Antonio Conte's side, but the Italian coach will hope such mistakes are behind him as the season heats up. Spurs next face Crystal Palace on January 4.