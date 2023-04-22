Explained: Why Bernd Leno wasn't penalised for picking up apparent back pass from Fulham team-mate Tim Ream as new angle shows Leeds player DID get a touch

Fulham had appeared to go unpunished after Bernd Leno picked up Tim Ream's back pass but a new TV angle showed that Rodrygo got a touch on the ball.

WHAT HAPPENED? In what had initially appeared to be a monumental error by referee Peter Bankes and his officiating team, Leno picked up the ball during the Premier League clash between Fulham and Leeds after United States defender Ream had played it back to him. There was confusion as to why an indirect free-kick wasn't awarded, but a new camera angle emerged at half-time to prove the officials were right to wave play on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goalkeepers are not allowed to pick the ball up in their box when a team-mate kicks it to them, with that rule having been in place since 1992. The new angle clears up why a free-kick wasn't given, however, and explains why Leeds' players didn't appeal to the match officials.

WHAT NEXT? After Saturday's game, Fulham will take on Aston Villa on Tuesday while Leeds will face Leicester on the same day.