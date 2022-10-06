WATCH: Bellingham sets new Champions League record after scoring stunning solo goal for Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham has made Champions League history with a stunning solo goal for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla.

BVB captain at just 19 years of age

Has scored in three successive European games

History made by England international

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder was once again handed the armband by Bundesliga giants for their latest European outing, with that responsibility being taken on at just 19 years of age. Bellingham led by example on Spanish soil, with his mazy run and outside of the boot finish just before half-time in a 4-1 win seeing him rewrite the record books on the grandest of continental stages.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has become the first midfielder in Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances while still a teenager, with the target having already been found in Dortmund’s 2022-23 group stage openers against FC Copenhagen and Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? He has achieved a feat that even Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were unable to manage, with Bellingham set to go in search of a fourth successive Champions League strike when Dortmund face Sevilla again at Signal Iduna Park on October 11.