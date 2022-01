Manchester United defender Eric Bailly suffered the anguish of missing a crucial penalty for the Ivory Coast, which led to their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations at the hands of Egypt on Wednesday.

Eric Bailly misses!



It's unconventional... and it hasn't worked.



📱📺 Watch Ivory Coast v Egypt live on @BBCiPlayer.https://t.co/l0wVhJ2p1O #bbcafcon pic.twitter.com/GKNu2WzyEu — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 26, 2022

More to Follow...