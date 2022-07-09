WATCH: Asllani nutmeg sets up Andersson to put Sweden ahead vs Netherlands at Women's Euro 2022
Getty Images
Jonna Andersson fired Sweden into a 1-0 lead against Netherlands in their first match of the Women's Euro 2022 campaign.
Some sublime skill from Kosovare Asllani teed it up for the former Chelsea player to latch onto and send it into the net.
Allsani took the ball down the right wing and knocked it through the legs of Netherlands defender Aniek Nouwen before sending the ball across the face of goal, where Andersson was ready to pounce.
Editors' Picks
- African Super League: What are the unanswered questions?
- Arsenal player ratings vs Nurnberg: Sensational Jesus at the double as Gunners win 5-3
- African All Stars transfer news and rumours LIVE: AS Roma's Mourinho keen on landing Zaha from Crystal Palace
- Pogback! Can Man Utd flop really rescue his club career at Juventus?