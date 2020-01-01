Watch as Neuchatel Xamax's Serey Die rages after failed Stay at Home Challenge

The ex-Cote d’ivoire international showed his hostile side after his unsuccessful stay at home mission on Sunday

Former Cote d’Ivoire international midfielder Serey Die has fumed at his failed Stay at Home Challenge.



Like others, the 35-year-old embarked on the expedition meant to entertain footballers as the beautiful game remains on hold owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.



In a video shared on Instagram by the Neuchatel Xamax star and captioned ‘God protects us’, Die transferred aggression to the tissue paper he failed to juggle past three times.



Die joined Xamax on a six-month deal from Swiss second-tier side Aarau.

Before the coronavirus placed the Swiss on hold, the 2015 winner has featured five times for Joel Magnin’s team with a goal to his credit.

Currently, Xamas are wallowing in relegation waters having garnered 19 points from 23 outings to sit in the ninth position in the ten-team league.

The Ivorian’s time in has delivered two Swiss Cup titles with FC Sion and another one with .