WATCH: Huge let-off for Arsenal as Mohamed Salah BLASTS Liverpool penalty wide following chaotic start to second half

Peter McVitie
Mohamed Salah missed the opportunity to pull Liverpool level against Arsenal when he sent a penalty kick wide of the post in Sunday's clash.

  • Liverpool awarded penalty
  • Score was 2-1 to Arsenal
  • Salah missed the target

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds were awarded a spot kick when Rob Holding tripped Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota in the box, but Salah missed the target with his effort.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The penalty came amid a hectic start to the second half. Arsenal had a 2-1 lead from the first half and the second period got underway in the wake of a bizarre moment in which an assistant referee appeared to elbow Liverpool's Andrew Robertson. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was booked for his reaction to the referee awarding the penalty and then Reds midfielder Fabinho was given the seventh yellow card of the game shortly afterwards.

WHAT NEXT? Salah will attempt to shake off his miss and lift his side as they search for an equaliser on home soil.

