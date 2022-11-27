News Matches
World Cup

WATCH: Alphonso Davies makes history as Bayern Munich star hits first World Cup goal for Canada

Chris Burton
19:10 EAT 27/11/2022
Alphonso Davies Canada 2022 World Cup
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has made history for Canada by scoring their first goal at the World Cup finals.
  • Bayern star heads home historic effort
  • Dream start for CanMNT against Croatia
  • Herdman's side continue to catch the eye

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Tanzania) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Tanzania) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Tanzania)