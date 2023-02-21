WATCH: Alisson copies Thibaut Courtois with horrendous error to gift Real Madrid an equaliser against Liverpool in breathless Champions League clash

Real Madrid fought back from 2-0 down at Anfield in an incredibly frantic first half thanks to a major goalkeeping error from Alisson Becker.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to a strike from Darwin Nunez and a major error from Thibaut Courtois which gifted Mohamed Salah a record-breaking goal, Madrid quickly pulled themselves back into the game through Vinicius Junior. They then drew level before the break thanks to yet another howler from a goalkeeper, with Alisson putting it on a plate for the Brazilian to grab his brace.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An emotionally charged night between last season's Champions League finalists began inside a rampant Anfield, with Liverpool fans taking aim at UEFA with boos and chants ahead of kick-off. The atmosphere was quickly followed up by a thrilling first half of action that saw Nunez open the scoring and Salah double Liverpool's lead thanks to a Courtois error, before Vinicius fired Real back level.

WHAT NEXT? With another half to play at Anfield and a second leg still to come at the Santiago Bernabeu, plenty more fireworks can be expected from two of Europe's biggest sides.

