Watch: Alaba celebrates Real Madrid's stunning Champions League winner with chair as Benzema notches hat-trick

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The hilarious reaction came as the Blancos turned around a two-goal aggregate deficit

David Alaba bizarrely lifted a chair over his head in celebration of Karim Benzema's Champions League winner for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the last 16.

After Benema's shot put his side ahead 3-2 on aggregate, Alaba performed the celebration while facing the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

Benzema scored all three Madrid goals in the second half to complete a stunning turnaround and send his side into the quarter-finals.

