WATCH: Ajibade names Oshoala & Nnadozie in star-studded five-a-side team

Nigeria striker Rasheedat Ajibade has selected teammates Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie in her star-studded five-a-side team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ajibade, who plays for La Liga side Atletico Madrid, included her Super Falcons teammates alongside Brazil legend and six-time World Player of the Year Marta da Silva as well as 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas of Barcelona in her best five-a-side team.

WHAT DID SHE SAY? “I would start with Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal because she is amazing, beautiful and has been making great saves,” Ajibade, who also included Lyon and France defender Wendie Renard in her team, told Fifa.

“And I would have Wendie Renard pairing up with her, I think they would make a very good pair.”

“I would have Alexia Putellas in the middle because she is amazing a good passer. She understands the game, she could read a game very well. And most importantly she is one of the best players in the world right now.

“If I would have players upfront, I would have Marta da Silva the Brazilian maestro, the former best player in the world, and I would have Asisat Oshoala so, she will just be a finisher for us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Oshoala and Putellas were on stage together for the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards with the Spain international claiming it for a second straight year.

The Nigeria international had a great 2021-22 season with Barcelona, winning the Golden Boot Award after scoring 20 goals in 19 matches, as her club sealed a treble of league, Super Cup and Copa de la Reina.

She was, however, forced to miss the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury in Nigeria’s opening match, leaving the goalscoring burden to Ajibade who finished joint top scorer with three strikes.

Paris FC goalkeeper, Nnadozie, voted Africa’s best in her position 2019, was in the squad but saw Tochukwu Oluehi preferred as the Super Falcons finished a disappointing fourth.

Brazil legend Marta, who plays for US side Orlando Pride, is considered the greatest female footballer of all time, having been named the best player from 2006-2010 and in 2018 while Renard has won 15 French league titles, as well as eight Champions League crowns, in her 17 years at Lyon.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ajibade, who has four goals for Atletico this season, will be back in action against Granadilla Tenerife on January 8.