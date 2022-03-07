Watch: 40-year-old Joaquin fires up Real Betis with passionate pre-match speech
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Real Betis veteran Joaquin delivered a stirring speech to team-mates before a Copa del Rey semi-final triumph over Rayo Vallecano last week, with the video of the moment appearing on social media on Monday.
The 40-year-old only played nine minutes in the second leg but showed his leadership as Real Betis advanced 3-2 on aggregate.
Joaquin drew on the history of the club and a personal conversation with his uncle as he pumped up his side.
Editors' Picks
- Manchester City boss Guardiola: Mahrez’s ability is not from me, but from his mum and dad
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Mbappe and Salah the early frontrunners
- Too Good, Too Bad: The Best and Worst of Africans Abroad
- ‘The Medford Messi’: USMNT star Aaronson proving Champions League class at Salzburg