Watch: 12-year-old boy comes on to score winner for Shakhtar in charity friendly

The youngster sealed the win in the club's latest match

A 12-year-old boy scored a game-winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk in a heartwarming moment to close a charity friendly on Thursday.

Dmytro Keda, a youngster from Mariupol, came on in the final moments to score the game-winning goal in the Ukrainian side's 3-2 win over Lechia.

The match was part of the Shakhtar Global Tour for Peace, which features matches against Olympiakos, Lechia, Fenerbahce and Hajduk Split as the club looks to raise money for the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.

Watch: Keda's heartwarming goal

