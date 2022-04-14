Watch: 12-year-old boy comes on to score winner for Shakhtar in charity friendly
Ryan Tolmich
A 12-year-old boy scored a game-winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk in a heartwarming moment to close a charity friendly on Thursday.
Dmytro Keda, a youngster from Mariupol, came on in the final moments to score the game-winning goal in the Ukrainian side's 3-2 win over Lechia.
The match was part of the Shakhtar Global Tour for Peace, which features matches against Olympiakos, Lechia, Fenerbahce and Hajduk Split as the club looks to raise money for the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.
Editors' Picks
- Drogba vs Yaya Toure: Whose FA Cup semi-final impact was greater?
- Benfica done, now for Manchester City: Firmino leads the way as Klopp's Liverpool super squad continues to deliver
- Can Mamelodi Sundowns beat Liverpool to the quadruple?
- If Rangnick didn't pick Ten Hag, then what actually is his Man Utd advisory role?
Watch: Keda's heartwarming goal
Further reading
- ‘We are Ukrainians, we are ready for everything!’ - Shakhtar Donetsk make historic return to action in Athens
- Shakhtar Donetsk play for first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 'Stop War' friendly vs Olympiacos
- 'I want this nightmare to end as soon as possible' - Ukraine goalkeeper Trubin praying for peace