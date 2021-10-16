‘Wasike will not be fair’ – FKF alleges on auditing of accounts

Football Kenya Federation has raised concerns that Sports Registrar Rose Wasike will not be fair when leading the audit of their accounts as ordered by the CS of Sports Amina Mohamed.

Goal has exclusively obtained a letter signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno sent to Mohamed where they have raised concerns by stating Wasike was part of a group of individuals, who tried to block the 2020 FKF elections through endless litigations for over a year, and will thus not be fair with her findings.

What did the FKF statement say?

“Football Kenya Federation has learnt of a directive issued by your good office directing the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike to institute and complete an inspection of FKF, within 14 days,” read part of the letter obtained by Goal and sent to the Sports CS, Amina.

“In this regard, FKF wishes to inform you that the directive which was communicated through a press statement is confounding as the scope, terms of reference or underlying objectives are unknown.

“Nonetheless, FKF is looking forward to receiving formal communication from your office, so as to enable the federation appreciate your intentions and for compliance to the extent that FKF constitution [2017] and governing laws allow.”

'Federation is genuinely concerned'

The statement continued: “More so, the federation is genuinely concerned that the Sports Registrar, Rose [Wasike] tasked to carry out the said inspection, was part of a group of individuals, who tried to block the 2020 FKF elections through endless litigations, for over a year.

“Further, Wasike is currently one of the respondents in a case pending hearing and determination, at the Sports Dispute Tribunal, where she has expressed a personal and strong feeling that FKF has been illegally in office since 2016, to the extent of disregarding decisions of the Tribunal on several issues in that regard.

“To this extent, it is evident Wasike will not be fair and objective regarding the said inspection, find attached replying affidavit."

'FKF demands to know objectives of inspection'

“Consequently, the directive to Wasike to submit an inspection report in less than two weeks casts an ominous shadow on the real objectives of this whole exercise and denotes a pre-determined outcome, especially since it is imperative to note the office of the Cabinet Secretary of Sports has never brought to the attention of the Federation, the existence of concerns, if any that may require remedial action and/or an inspection of FKF.

“In light of the aforementioned, and whilst acknowledging there might be emerging issues which have necessitated the said inspection, we wish to formally request the Ministry of Sports, through your office for better particulars on the objectives and scope of the said inspection so as to enable the federation ensure compliance with the lawful and legitimate edicts of such an inspection.”

On Friday, the Ministry of Sports through Amina ordered the Sports Registrar to inspect the federation’s accounts and to get back with a detailed report in the next 14 days.