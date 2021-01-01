'Was he good at dealing with people? No.' - Filipe Luis questions Simeone's man-management skills

The two worked together over a couple of stints at Atletico Madrid and have a good relationship

Former and defender Filipe Luis has claimed Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone - who he describes as a father figure - is not a great man-manager.

The full-back had a couple of spells under Simeone at Atletico, and has said there were a number of crossed words between two fiery characters.

Filipe Luis has claimed Simeone was a cross between a father and a friend, but has claimed the former international did struggle to manage players on a personal level.

“He used to say that the best way of respecting everybody is leaving everybody ready for a moment he could need,” the 35-year-old told O Jogo . “He demanded the maximum at every training session, everything with him is at the maximum.

“Was he good at dealing with people? No. It is not easy for him to deal with the players’ personalities but he swallows his pride.

“Some problems happened: Joao Felix kicked a bottle of water, [Luis] Suarez went out mad [after being substituted].

“He does have a good feeling with some of the players and with others he is more professional.

“Is he good dealing with football players? Kind of... but he is not one of the best I've worked with. [Current coach] Tite is spectacular in this area. He makes everybody feel super important - his ability to speak is extraordinary.”

Filipe Luis won , a and two Europa Leagues under Simeone and had a close relationship with his boss, but they often differed on playing style - with the Brazilian eager to switch away from his manager’s defensive approach.

"We used to have a constant argument with him, to play more [with the ball],” Filipe Luis said. “He was like a father, a friend, we were together for a long period. He used to sit with me and [Diego] Godin, joking: 'Do you want to play? Talk to me, does Godin have a good foot to create from the back?'

“Simeone believes a lot in his work. All the 11 players have to work very hard. He changes the tactical system during a game, changes the pieces according to the opposition.

“He is a very complete manager - I've seen him winning games based on one player from the opposite team.

“I wanted to play a little more [in an attacking sense], but what can I say? For Atletico he's the best manager there is.”