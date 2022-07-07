Warnock to replace Boris Johnson? Ex-manager trolls UK government over prime minister's resignation

The former manager made a humorous post on Twitter in the wake of the Conservative Party leader's exit

Former Crystal Palace and Leeds manager Neil Warnock has jokingly put himself up as a candidate to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister.

Johnson announced on Thursday that he will resign from his post as the head of the British government amid scandal.

The Conservative Party will now have to elect a new leader and the veteran manager has put his hat in the ring.

What did Warnock say?

Warnock took to Twitter to share his humorous reaction to the news of Johnson's resignation.

The 73-year-old posted a photoshopped image of himself being announced as the new prime minister.

Kamara shares his confusion

Johnson confirmed he will step down following a mass walkout of Tory MPs and pressure from many within the party.

The news has caused much confusion in the United Kingdom as it is unknown who will take his place and when the switch will happen.

Former Leeds and Sheffield United player and Sky Sports News pundit Chris Kamara also poked fun at Johnson with a Twitter post of his own.

“What’s happening Kammy” 😳🤷🏽‍♂️ i dunno Jeff 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/J3Wc96Mcx7 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 5, 2022

The ex-midfielder is famous for his confused reactions on Sky Sports show Soccer Saturday, which he played up to with his own photoshopped image of him reporting from outside 10 Downing Street.

He wrote: “'What’s happening Kammy'. I dunno Jeff."

