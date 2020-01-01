Wanyama yet to taste MLS victory as Henry concedes ‘hard to take’ Toronto FC defeat

The Kenyan skipper has featured in two league matches which, unfortunately, Montreal Impact have lost

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is yet to taste victory in Major League Soccer ( ) as lost 4-3 to on Thursday.

Wanyama made his MLS debut against New Revolution where they lost 1-0 and the latest fall against rivals Toronto means the former AFC man will have to wait longer for a maiden victory.

Toronto’s goals came courtesy of a hat-trick from Ayo Akinola and a goal from left-back Richie Laryea. Montreal Impact, whose defensive lapses are to blame for conceding the four goals, scored via Romell Quinto and Saphir Taider.

Wanyama’s coach Thierry Henry pointed out what made them lose again and said they will have to work and correct the mistakes.

“The goals we allowed come from basic mistakes,” Henry told reporters after the match.

“We worked on it again, again and again, but unfortunately, we saw them again [on Thursday] tonight. We will have to work again to win against D.C.

“It’s called concentration, application. That can happen when you’re tired. That’s early to be tired. But this tournament does that to you.

“You watch the [other] games and it looks like those types of mistakes happen in preseason games. I’m not looking for any excuses. But that’s a fact. Having said that, that doesn’t mean you need to concede them the way we did concede them.

“Yes, we scored three and we had plenty more chances that we created. Not on counters. Not because they [Toronto] lost the ball. We created them. But you can’t concede four and expect to win the game.”

The Frenchman said their loss against came because his charges did not fight but pointed out they improved in that regard against Toronto.

“The other day against new England it was different because we didn’t fight. Today [Thursday] you can’t say that. We fought a lot,” he added.

“If you concede goals the way we concede them [against Toronto] it’s difficult to win a ball game.

“And we created a lot. Not on counters. We created passing the ball through their lines. We lost the game. It’s a tough one to take. Obviously, against Toronto.

“Hopefully we can rectify that against D.C. [United]

“The way we also possessed the ball against a team [Toronto FC] that usually likes to possess the ball – they didn’t have it.

“But they got us on the break. They got us on stuff that we shouldn’t be hurt. But it did happen. In the second half, they didn’t touch the ball too much but when they did, they made us pay.”

Wanyama and Montreal Impact will next be up against on July 21.