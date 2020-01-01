'Wanyama should leave Tottenham Hotspur to save Harambee Stars career' – Aduda

The K’Ogalo CEO warns the Kenyan captain that he will miss out on a place in the national team if he doesn’t play regularly

CEO Omondi Aduda has advised midfielder Victor Wanyama to ditch Hotspur in order to save his national team career.

The Harambee Stars captain has been frozen out at Spurs for the most part of this season after a serious knee injury stopped his impressive first campaign at the club and limited his appearances.

This season, under Mauricio Pochettino, Wanyama came on as a second-half substitute against , and also got 90 minutes under his belt at Colchester United as Spurs crashed out of the .

Under new manager Jose Mourinho, Wanyama is yet to start a game for the North London club and only featured once, as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 loss to on December 11.

As such, the K’Ogalo CEO has sent a passionate appeal to Wanyama to end his stay with Spurs and get play-time elsewhere so as to keep his place in the national team.

“It is very clear now that [Wanyama] is not in the plans of Mourinho anymore if indeed he has omitted him from the squad,” Aduda told Goal.

“There is no more excuse now and what Wanyama should do is force a move away from the club and get playing time elsewhere.

“[Victor] should take a close look at his future and make a right decision, Kenya needs him for the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers and this might bring issues in the future if he doesn’t play regularly.

“Kenya coach Francis [Kimanzi] will have a difficult time of whether to call him for national team duty or not because it will not be easy to rely on a captain that is not playing for his club.”

Kenya have been drawn in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers and will need a fit Wanyama to guide them past , Mali, and Rwanda.

Wanyama, who was signed for Spurs by Pochettino for £11.5million (Sh2 billion) in 2016, made 47 appearances in his first season, but only 24 the following term as his popularity under the Argentine dwindled.

To make matters worse for the 28-year-old, he has now been omitted from Spurs’ Champions League squad.

Spurs named their 30-man group for the knockout rounds of the competition last Tuesday, including eight locally trained players, with Wanyama the most notable absentee.