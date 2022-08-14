Wanyama: CF Montreal to open talks regarding midfielder’s future - Renard

The club’s sporting director described the Kenyan as a lovely person who has brought them a lot of things

CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard has confirmed that the Major Soccer League side will soon hold a discussion around Victor Wanyama’s future.

Wanyama and dependable goalscorer Romell Quioto, as well as manager Wilfried Nancy, will have their contracts expire in December. However, Renard stated it will be up to the Kenyan to decide the next course of his future.

"These are discussions that I must have with him. It will happen soon. Victor is a lovely person in the locker room. He brought a lot of things," Renard is quoted as saying.

"Does the club prefer to invest again in this same position when we may already have other players who can play? Do we keep Victor because he is an important person in the locker room? We have already weighed the pros and cons of this.

"Afterwards, it’s up to me and Victor to talk about it."

Unlike Quioto and Nancy, who have one-year options attached to their agreements, Wanyama has none, and that makes his case different.

Meanwhile, the former Southampton and Celtic midfielder was introduced in the 77th minute when Montreal managed a 3-2 win over Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The former Harambee Stars captain has been with the Canadian side for the last three years since he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur.

The ex-Beerschot star, who is also Montreal’s assistant captain, has made 70 appearances for them and scored four goals in the process.

Wanyama has always been featured in the deep midfield, either with Samuel Piette or at times with Mathieu Choiniere.