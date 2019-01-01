Wantaway Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha hails man-manager Roy Hodgson

The Cote d'Ivoire remains focused at Palace and has thanked Hodgson for helping him develop

Wilfried Zaha has hailed coach Roy Hodgson for aiding his all-round development as a footballer.

The 26-year-old has carried on from last season to continue to be Palace’s most influential player, and has praised his manager for guiding him.

"Obviously I'm sure everyone is aware how experienced he is," Zaha told Starsport.

"He's helped me develop my game and, just as a man in general, just to be a bit more patient and be mindful of how I behave on the pitch because of how it comes across. He's helped me in so many aspects of my game.

"He's told me when we've spoken between us that he'd be happier if I didn't get into so many altercations - and obviously that's understandable.

"But he's happy at this moment."

Despite being tied to a new long-term contract, Zaha's performances keep linking him to an exit from the Selhurst Park outfit. But the former winger maintains he would keep responding to speculations with his feet.

"I just need to keep my head down," he added.

"I have only attracted other teams by playing my football. So, it is no distraction at all. It’s a case of doing what I do and see what happens next.”

Youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been courted by top sides, and Zaha has advised him to follow his lead.

“Aaron is an amazing player," Zaha explained.

"I am not surprised about the speculation about him. I don’t really know.

"He has to do the same, keep his head down. We will see what happens.”