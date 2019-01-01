Walusimbi: Ex-Gor Mahia and Kaizer Chiefs defender retires from international football

The Cranes left back has decided to quit the international stage after winning 105 caps with the national team

Former left back Godfrey Walusimbi has retired from international football after a period of 10 years playing for .

Walusimbi, who won 105 caps with the Cranes, has confirmed his retirement in an emotional letter sent to the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) dated October 5.

Walusimbi, who also featured for South African side , has thanked his teammates, management and fans for the support they accorded him while turning out for the national team.

“It has been 10 years down the road having the great honour and privilege to represent my country, Uganda in international football,” the letter signed by Walusimbi stated in part.

“Together with the support of my teammates, management, fans and government at large. I believe I have done my best-concerning representation with full ability, so to that, I decided to let the younger ones showcase their abilities too, and we hope they too will embody the spirit of the nation.

“I wish the national team [Uganda Cranes] the best of luck in their future endeavours and now the focus will be on my current club. I would like to thank you [Fufa], the government and my family members.”

Walusimbi’s peak moments with the Cranes witnessed him represent the country at the (Afcon) – in Gabon and in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

In December 2013, Walusimbi joined Kenyan ( ) champions Gor Mahia where he was coached by former Uganda national team coach Bobby Williamson.

In August 2018, Walusimbi moved to South African Premier Division club Kaizer Chiefs, signing a three-year contract. The reported cost of the transfer was around 4.4 million South African rands.

In January 2019, Walusimbi left the club, electing to return home to his native Uganda.