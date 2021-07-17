Walker, Mount, Rice & Shaw sing Euro 2020 anthem 'Sweet Caroline' on England group holiday

A number of those that suffered European Championship final heartache with the Three Lions are still bonding during a summer vacation

England united to reach the final of Euro 2020, with 'Sweet Caroline' becoming an anthem along the way, and several members of Gareth Southgate's squad are now taking in a holiday together.

Mason Mount, Kyle Walker, Declan Rice and Luke Shaw are among those to have jetted off for some summer sun before reporting back to their respective club sides for pre-season training.

The mood in the camp is still buoyant, despite penalty shootout heartache against Italy, with Chelsea, Manchester City, West Ham and Manchester United stars prepared to indulge in a spot of impromptu karaoke while grabbing a spot of lunch.

What has happened?

England players are looking to unwind on the back of helping the Three Lions to a first major international final in 55 years.

Some are embracing the holiday spirit more than others, with Walker feeling more energetic than fellow full-back Shaw, but any Euros hangover appears to have been shaken from the system.

The bigger picture

A side that found themselves performing under the most intense of pressure this summer can be forgiven for wanting to let their hair down before competitive action resumes.

Football did not come home, but Southgate's side restored national pride and continue to lay foundations on which a brighter future can be built.

Walker, Shaw, Mount and Rice will all be back in Premier League action when the 2021-22 campaign gets underway on August 13.

Champions City have a Community Shield clash with FA Cup winners Leicester to take in before then, while the programme of friendly fixtures is already up and running.

England, meanwhile, are turning their attention to 2022 World Cup qualification and will return to action on September 2 against Hungary.

A first outing at Wembley since the Euros final, when Sweet Caroline may well ring out again, will see the Three Lions face Andorra on September 5.

