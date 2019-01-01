Wales vs Croatia: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Wales will face off with Croatia in a hugely important Euro 2020 qualifier in Sunday evening aware that a victory would put them in prime position to qualify for next summer's tournament finals.
Ryan Giggs' side sit three points adrift of second-placed Slovakia, who they drew 1-1 with on Thursday, but do have a game in hand.
Group E leaders Croatia, however, also have pressure on their shoulders as they know that victory in Cardiff would secure Euro 2020 qualification.
|Game
|Wales vs Croatia
|Date
|Sunday, October 13
|Time
|7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN 3 or it can be streamed live using TUDNxtra.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN
|TUDNxtra
In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Football and it can be streamed live online via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event
|SKY GO Extra
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Wales squad
|Goalkeepers
|Hennessey, Ward, Davies
|Defenders
|Gunter, Williams, B. Davies, Taylor, Roberts, Lockyer, Rodon, Poole
|Midfielders
|Ramsey, Allen, Williams, Wilson, Ampadu, Smith, James, Vaulks, Morrell
|Forwards
|Bale, Vokes, Lawrence, Roberts, Matondo, Moore
Aaron Ramsey hasn't featured in a Wales qualifier in 2019, last featuring for his national side in November 2018, but is sure to be named in Giggs' XI against Croatia.
Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence, meanwhile, could be brought into the starting lineup after being named on the bench against Slovakia.
Gareth Bale is set to lead the line against Croatia, facing off against his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric.
Potential Wales XI: Hennessey; Roberts, Lockyer, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, Allen; Wilson, Williams, James; Bale
|Position
|Croatia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Kalinic, Livakovic, Sluga
|Defenders
|Vida, Lovren, Jedvaj, Barisic, Bartolec, Skoric, Melnjak, Peric
|Midfielders
|Modric, Rakitic, Kovacic, Badelj, Pasalic, Vlasic, Bradaric
|Forwards
|Perisic, Rebic, Brekalo, Petkovic, Orsic
Zlatko Dalic will be able to call upon the services of both Mateo Kovacic and Nikola Vlasic against Croatia should he want to alter his team from the one that beat Hungary.
Potential Croatia XI: Livakovic; Jedvaj, Lovren, Vida, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Rakitic; Perisic, Rebic, Petkovic
Betting & Match Odds
Croatia are favourites to win at 6/4 with bet365 . A Wales win is priced at 21/10, while a draw is available at 23/10.
Match Preview
All eyes will be on Croatia captain Modric as they could confirm their Euro 2020 qualification with victory in Cardiff.
The World Cup 2018 finalists head to Cardiff off the backs of a resounding 3-0 win over Hungary on Thursday evening, in which Modric opened the scoring and Bruno Petkovic netted a brace.
They have lost just one of their last eight qualifying matches, going down 1-2 at Hungary in March 2019 – and Modric has scored in his last two appearances for Croatia, after a run of 15 games without a goal for the side.
The likes of Slovakia, Hungary and Wales will be left to battle it out for second place, with Wales would could still be able to qualify for the tournament should they lose to Croatia on Sunday – and win their two remaining games.
Giggs' reign as Wales manager has still been received with some scepticism, though his side's dreams of qualifying for Euro 2020 have been kept alive after they held Slovakia to a tense 1-1 draw on Thursday, despite squandering their early lead.
Should Giggs' side win all three of their remaining games, including against Croatia, they will qualify for the tournament. Three wins would guarantee second place for Wales and a finish above Slovakia based on their head-to-head record.
Croatia won the reverse fixture against Wales 2-1 in June, with James Lawrence scoring an own goal and Ivan Perisic's goal proving to be the winner, but Wales forward Harry Wilson believes that his side had stretched their opponents that day – and could make it tough for them again, especially at home.
"We know what a fantastic team Croatia are," said Wilson, currently on loan at Bournemouth from Liverpool.
"But we went out there in the summer and, although we lost, we created chances. We know we're good enough to create chances against them and it's up to us to take them.
"We've got to recover now and make sure we're ready for that game.
"We knew we had to come to Slovakia and not lose. That gives us a better head to head with Slovakia and that's a big advantage.
"But all our focus now is on Sunday and getting the result we need."