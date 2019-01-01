Transfers
Bayern München

Wagner completes move from Bayern Munich to Tianjin Teda

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The Chinese Super League side have confirmed the signing of the 31-year-old on Wednesday, ending his 13-year stay in Germany

Forward Sandro Wagner has left Bayern Munich to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in a €13m (£11m/$15m) move in December 2017 and scored eight goals as they won the Bundesliga title last season.

The Bavarians are fighting for the title once again this season, embroiled in a tight tussle at the top of the table with arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Editors' Picks

However, Wagner, firmly second choice behind Robert Lewandowski, started just one league game this term and failed to find the net in the competition.

The veteran striker was contracted to remain at the Allianz Arena until 2020, but he requested for his contract to be terminated after growing frustrated with his role on the sidelines.

Wagner will now link up with Tianjin, where he has reportedly been offered a lucrative two-year deal following a €5m (£4m/$6m) transfer.

He is set to join compatriot and former Hertha Berlin team-mate Felix Bastians, while German coach Uli Stielike is currently in managerial charge at the Chinese club.

Speaking after the transfer was confirmed on Wednesday, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic stated: "Sandro Wagner came up to us and asked for a release from his contract. He has a very attractive offer from China and we have met his request. 

Article continues below

"We expressly thank Sandro for spending time with FC Bayern and wish him all the best and much success for his future in China."

Wagner has spent his entire career as a footballer in Germany, rising through the ranks at youth level with Bayern Munich before graduating to the senior squad in 2006.

Since then he has also taken in spells at Duisburg, Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Darmstadt and Hoffenheim, amassing a total of 50 career goals across all competitions.

Next article:
Cowdenbeath vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
'It suits me if he leaves this summer' - Lyon president happy to grant Depay transfer wish
Next article:
Paul Pogba penalties: Man Utd star's run-up, number of steps & goal record
Next article:
Lyon open door to signing Chelsea outcast Giroud
Next article:
Nkunku's agent confirms Arsenal interest as midfielder nears PSG exit
Close