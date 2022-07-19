The 62-year-old tactician revels at the display of the Copper Queens after losing to Banyana Banyana in the last four

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has stated he is proud of the his team after they lost 1-0 to South Africa in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Coppers Queens’ fairytale run in the tournament was ended by Banyana Banyana after they conceded an injury-time penalty, which proved costly and led to their defeat at Mohammed V Stadium.

Article continues below

Linda Motlhalo stepped up to convert the penalty and help Banyana secure a second consecutive final appearance and a fifth overall in the history of the competition.

“We had control of the game. But we were not able to take our opportunities. This is costly against a team as well organised as South Africa,” Mwape told reporters after the game as quoted by CafOnline.

“It is true that we have gone beyond our expectations. I'm proud of my team, the way they played, but above all even more proud of their behaviour.

“The courage of this team will be our greatest strength in the years to come. They were masterful.”

The Copper Queens went into the tournament pooled in Group B and they kicked off their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Cameroon before they recovered to beat Tunisia 1-0 and then hammered Togo 4-1.

The two straight victories enabled them to reach the quarter-finals as group leaders with seven points, two more than second-placed Cameroon.

In the quarters, they came up against Senegal and after a 1-1 draw in regular time, they emerged 4-2 winners on post-match penalties.

The win against Senegal saw the Copper Queens clinch a World Cup ticket.

Against Banyana, the Copper Queens were the better side in the first half, missing a host of chances. In the 13th minute, Grace Chanda’s shot from the edge of the box could not beat goalkeeper Amanda Dlamini.

Zambia will face Nigeria in the third-place playoff to fight for a bronze medal on Saturday while South Africa will come up against Morocco in the final.