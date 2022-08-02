The trio has been honoured after they helped the Copper Queens finish with a bronze medal in the tournament held in Morocco

Zambia's performance at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has not gone unnoticed after the Chingola Municipal Council rewarded coach Bruce Mwape and two players with expensive plots of land on Monday.

The Copper Queens were the surprise package at the tournament held in Morocco after they finished with a bronze medal following their 1-0 victory against Nigeria's Super Falcons in the third-place play-off fixture.

According to a statement from Football Association of Zambia, Mwape has been honoured alongside his assistant Charity Nthala and goalkeeper Hazel Nali.

Chingola Mayor Johnson Kang'ombe said the trio had put Chingola on the map and deserved to be appreciated.

“We want to honour our people with a token of appreciation which will go a long way. We are going to give the piece of land [each] so we will see to it that they are appreciated,” Kang'ombe said as quoted by Faz media.

“They have done us proud; they have done mother Zambia proud by being part of the team that qualified for the World Cup for the first time and for coming number three at the Wafcon.”

Mwape thanked the council for the gesture by stating: “The support that your office rendered to us throughout the tournament was overwhelming and helped us achieve the results that we needed.

"We count ourselves lucky to be among those identified and selected to be the beneficiaries.

“Our commitment to you is that we shall use the land to greater use, and in return contribute to the council's revenue streams.”

Apart from the bronze medal, Zambia also clinched qualification for the World Cup.