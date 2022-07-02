Wafcon 2022: When is the game between Nigeria and South Africa and how can I watch?
Nigeria begin their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Group C campaign against major rivals South Africa.
The Super Falcons go into the game as defending champions and they would be aiming to ensure victory in their journey to rule the continent for a record 10th time.
En route to qualifying for Morocco 2022, the West Africans negotiated their way past Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.
Having bowed 5-1 to the Netherlands in their last friendly before heading for North Africa, Desiree Ellis’s women know that a defeat against the Nigerians could dent their African title bid.
Nevertheless, they would be buoyed by the fact that they silenced Randy Waldrum’s side when both teams last met at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The match between Nigeria and South Africa is scheduled for 18:00 (West African Time) and 19:00 (South African Time) on Monday, July 4.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|04/7/22
|18:00 (WAT) & 19:00 (South African Time)
|6:00pm
|Nigeria vs South Africa
|SuperSport, AIT, SABC
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.
Nigeria vs SA - All you need to know
Who will emerge victorious - Super Falcons or Banyana?