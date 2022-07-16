The midfielder assessed how they performed against Tunisia in the quarter-finals and stated what they must do going forward

Ahead of South Africa’s Women's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match against Zambia, Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo has urged her side to be at their best if they are to advance to the final.

South Africa secured a passage to the penultimate stage after a 1-0 win against Tunisia, and the progress also ensured they booked a place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup to be hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

"The fact that we needed to qualify for the World Cup put ourselves under pressure, instead of just keeping the ball and playing our football," Motlhalo told BBC Sport Africa.

"We scored a goal and we stopped playing. We could do better. Now we're going to the semi-final, if we don't play we'll get punished."

Refiloe Jane, who returned to the team for the quarter-final match against Tunisia after she was sidelined by Covid-19, lauded her teammates after the Thursday game.

"The main focus was on the objectives we have as a team," she said.

"We needed each other more than ever. We stayed together. We fought for one another and made sure we got the result."

On her part, Jermaine Seoposenwe affirmed they will deal with the pressure of the situation despite missing Thembi Kgatlana.

"We live under pressure. We die under pressure. I am very sad that Thembi is not here. She is one of my really, really good friends, and it was really heartbreaking to lose her," Seoposenwe told CafOnline.

"We have a big squad. We have players that can play in every position, who are super mobile, so now we need to go back and work on our finishing.

"There is always going to be pressure, but it is the semifinals now and we want to go to the final."

Banyana Banyana qualified for their second straight World Cup, having featured at the 2019 edition in France under Desiree Ellis.

They will face Shepolopolo on Monday at the Mohamed V Stadium.