Wafcon 2022: South Africa’s Kgatlana allays injury fears ahead of Tunisia clash

The 26-year-old forward remains confident of taking part in the competition after helping Banyana reach the last eight unbeaten

South Africa forward Thembi Kgatlana is confident of recovering from an injury as Banyana Banyana defeated Botswana 1-0 in their final Group C fixture of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who features for NWSL club Racing Louisville FC, suffered a nasty injury against the Mares as Banyana needed an 80th-minute goal via substitute Nthabiseng Ronisha Majiya to defeat the stubborn side at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

“I have a sprain. I hope I will recover well and I hope it is not a serious injury,” Kgatlana said after the game as quoted by CafOnline.

Kgatlana, who needed the support of a technical team member to walk to the interview, was named Woman of the Match and has described the recognition as a “source of pride.”

“It is a source of pride, but it is teamwork that is most important,” Kgatlana continued, adding: “All the players played well today [Sunday]. We have been able to stay organized, work with a good team spirit and remain united.”

Kgatlana was further relieved that Banyana managed to snatch the winner with only 10 minutes left to the final whistle.

“We tried to create some opportunities and the coach told us that we had to be patient,” added Kgatlana. “The match against Nigeria was different. We have teammates who are a good mix of players who play abroad and local players.

“I think we have a great team, we know how to adapt.”

Article continues below

The win enabled South Africa to top their group with nine points, while African champions Nigeria came second on six points.

South Africa had defeated the Super Falcons 2-1 in their opener and then managed a 3-1 win against Burundi. Banyana will now face Tunisia in the quarter-finals at Moulay Hassan FUS on Thursday.