The American tactician explains where it went wrong for the Super Falcons after losing to the Atlas Lionesses in the last four

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum has blamed the team’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco on the two red cards the team received on Monday.

The Super Falcons went into the fixture at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat seeking to reach the final and retain the title but they were eliminated by the Atlas Lionesses, who won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra-time.

After dominating the hosts, especially in the opening stages of the first half, the Super Falcons’ troubles started in the 48th minute when Halimatu Ayinde was given her marching orders.

However, the red card did not dampen their spirit as they took the lead in the 62nd minute when defender Yasmin Katie Mrabet put the ball into her own net after a powerful effort from Rasheedat Ajibade.

Morocco levelled matters eight minutes later when Sanaa Mssoudy scored and in the 70th minute Nigeria suffered a further headache as they were reduced to nine players after Ajibade was sent off as well.

Asked to comment about officiating after the game, the American coach told reporters: “We [coaches] can’t comment on officiating, we will get into trouble," with a smile on his face.

“We were in control of the game until after the first red card, then the second red card; I will put it this way.”

Waldrum, however, reserved praise for his players, insisting they had fought gallantly despite Morocco having the numerical advantage in the second period.

“I am proud of the girls tonight [Monday]. We wanted to win the game, not just the World Cup ticket,” Waldrum continued.

“Our substitutions were spot on and we can’t ask for more from the players, they gave their best.”

After taking the game to penalties, Morocco custodian Khadujah Er-Rmichi turned was heroine after she saved striker Ifeoma Onumonu's effort to send Atlas Lionesses to their first-ever final.

Nigeria will now fight for the bronze medal when they take on Zambia in the third-place playoff while Morocco will come up against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the final.