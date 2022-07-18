Wafcon 2022: Nigeria have respect for Morocco who are capable of beating any team – Waldrum

The 65-year-old tactician admits they have respect for the Atlas Lionesses whom the Super Falcons face in the last four

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum has revealed they have a lot of respect for Morocco whom they face in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Super Falcons will come up against the host nation at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex seeking to win and book their place in the final.

However, coach Waldrum has admitted they will come up against a very difficult side.

“I saw them for the first time in September and I was very impressed by the quality of their team and by the football they play,” Waldrum told reporters ahead of the game as quoted by CafOnline.

“I said as soon as I arrived in Morocco that they are the team that can surprise. I know how this team has developed for three years now.

“They are one of the best teams in the competition and are capable of beating any other team.

“We have respect for Morocco and the way they have played in this tournament. It's a big challenge for us. Certainly, we have a lot of experience and a lot see us as favorites, but in football everything is possible and we have to be ready for this game.”

Meanwhile, Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi is not worried coming up against Morocco on their home soil.

“No matter who we face, whether it’s the host country or whatever, it’s football... we have to be ready to win and qualify for the final,” Okobi said as quoted by the same portal.

Nigeria, who are the defending champions, posted a faulty start in the competition after losing 2-1 against rivals South Africa in their Group C opener. They however, recovered to beat Botswana 2-0 and Burundi 4-0 to storm the last eight.

Meanwhile, Morocco won all their Group A matches.

The two nations have only met twice before and both times (in the 1998 and 2000 Wafcon group stages) the Super Falcons thrashed Morocco (8-0 and 6-0).

The other semi-final fixture will see Banyana Banyana come up against Zambia.