Wadada: Uganda, Azam FC defender reveals motivation behind performance

The Cranes right-back was consistently solid for the Chamazi-based side and ended up being voted as the best defender in the concluded season

Azam right-back Nicholas Wadada has stated it would have been hard for him to win the Defender of the Year Award without the support of fans, teammates, and the technical bench.

The Ugandan had a good season at the Chamazi-based side despite his team not winning anything in the completed season. The international has also appreciated his family for the contribution made for him to be feted.

"First of all, I thank the Almighty who enabled me to emerge the winner on the night not forgetting my family as well as our Azam FC fans," Wadada told Sports Nation.

"It is not easy winning such a gong, away from my motherland but God enabled me to achieve this.

"My coaches, fans, and teammates as well played a vital role because I could not achieve this alone and I’m very thankful to all of them."

The 26-year-old managed to score once but provided eight assists to help the 2014 Mainland League champions finish third in the 2019/20 season. Yanga SC's Bakari Mwamnyeto and David Luhende of Kagera Sugar were also on the shortlist.

Wadada was also on the shortlist of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award which was eventually won by Zambia and Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama, who also won the Midfielder of the Year Award.

The 29-year-old has been the engine for the Msimbazi-based side and played a great role in helping the team win a treble

Taifa Stars and Simba SC custodian Aishi Manula won the Goalkeeper of the Season Award, having kept 18 clean sheets.

Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck was named the best coach having helped the Msimbazi-based side to a double. The 40-year-old led the team to their third league title in as many seasons with six games to spare. He went on to win the after a 2-1 win against Namungo FC.

His assistant coach Suleiman Matola was there to receive the award on the Belgian's behalf.

The league's top scorer Rwandan Meddie Kagere missed the gala but was represented by Wekundu wa Msimbazi team manager Patrick Rweyemamu, who received the award on behalf of the striker.

The former striker scored 22 goals in the completed season, one less than the previous season.