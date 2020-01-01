Wadada: Azam FC airlift Uganda star ahead of first match

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have managed to bring back their Ugandan player, who was stranded in Kampala owing to Covid-19

Azam FC have managed to secure the services of their defender Nicolas Wadada ahead of their Mainland match on Sunday.

The Ugandan right-back was among Azam’s seven foreign-based players who had not reported to Dar es Salaam since President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light for the top-flight to resume.

Wadada had relocated to his native Uganda and with the country still serving the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, getting the player back to Dar es Saalam was not an easy task for the ‘Ice Cream Makers’.

Goal can now report on Friday, Azam charted their own flight to pick up the Ugandan and he has already reported to camp ahead of their first match against Mbao FC at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

“We have finally managed to bring back [Wadada] from Uganda after we chartered a flight for him because our previous efforts to have him back had proved difficult and we had no option but to use our own flight,” Azam information officer Thabit Zakaria told Goal.

While foreign players for champions Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) have already reported to their respective camps, Azam are now waiting for six more players - Ghanaian trio of Razak Abalora, Dan Amoa and Yakubu Mohamed, and three players in Zimbabwe - Never Tigere, Bruce Kangwa, and Donald Ngoma - to link up with the rest.

In a recent interview, Azam coach Aristica Cioba confessed the absence of the players from his squad will greatly affect the team’s performances when the league resumes.

“It will be difficult for us to win matches without our key players, which includes our number one goalkeeper,” Cioba told reporters after the team’s training session on Tuesday,” Cioba told reporters.

“[It is] tough to get the players to because most of the countries are still under lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now what I can do is promote players from our B team and sharpen them ahead of the season restart.

“I have already started planning without them [the seven players], I don’t think they will be able to make it here in time for the first matches, it is a huge headache for me, but something coaches have to go through.

“The players I have promoted from team B will need another two weeks to get the rhythm but all in all we will fight with them and make sure we get a good start and win our matches.”

Azam, who are second on the league table behind leaders Simba SC, are also in the domestic cup where they have been drawn against Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the quarter-finals.