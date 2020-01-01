VPL title chase becoming 'narrow' for Yanga SC - Mkwasa

The tactician says it will be difficult for them to compete against the top teams after three consecutive draws

Yanga SC assistant coach Boniface Mukwasa has claimed their chance of lifting the Vodacom (VPL) is now narrow.

Yanga dropped points yet again on Tuesday as they allowed Polisi to fight and force the tie to end in a 1-1 draw at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi. It was the third draw for the Wananchi following previous stalemates against Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya City.

“We lost concentration in the second half [against Polisi Tanzania] especially when we failed to clear a corner kick which gave them an equalising goal. We had all the qualities to win the match but our mistakes were capitalised by Prisons and they turned them into their own advantage,” Mkwasa told Daily News.

“Indeed, the title chase is becoming narrow to us.”

Meanwhile, Yanga's midfielder Haruna Niyonzima revealed their desire to keep on fighting for the club and rewarding their fans in the remaining VPL matches.

“We are still together with the fans and our main aim is to fight for the team,” said the Rwandan international, who missed the previous 0-0 draw against Tanzania Prisons.

On his part, Polisi Tanzania captain Iddy Mobby stated they were satisfied with the draw.

“We could have won the match by two goals although the referee rejected one of our goals but we are content with a point against a team of Yanga's stature,” Mobby said.

Yanga are fourth on the VPL log with 40 points, the same as Namungo FC's tally but a seven-plus goal difference is what separates them. Simba SC are leading with 59 points while Azam FC are second with 45 points.

Simba and Azam have played 23 matches while Namungo have engaged in 22 league assignments. Yanga have played 21 games so far and will face Namungo on February 26.