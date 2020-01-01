Voller tips Havertz to join 'world-class club' after Leverkusen

Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked to the talented midfielder, who has been key to Leverkusen's fortunes this season

managing director Rudi Voller believes Kai Havertz can go on to play for one of the world's elite clubs - but hopes he can count on his services for a while longer.

Havertz, 20, has proved a revelation for Leverkusen this season as they chase a spot in the .

The playmaker has netted 11 goals in 26 appearances, most recently scoring the winner in a crucial 1-0 win over that keeps Leverkusen level on points with fourth-placed , and has also contributed five assists as well as three strikes as the club remains in contention for continental honours.

Such a sparkling impact has not gone unnoticed elsewhere in Europe, with , and all reportedly interested in the youngster's services.

Voller, however, maintains that Leverkusen will try to keep their gem.

"I'm honest, I always have such a small hope that we can and will keep him here for another year," the former international and 1990 World Cup winner explained to Sky Sports on Wednesday when asked about Havertz's future at the club.

Should Havertz ultimately choose to leave, Voller is in no doubt that it will be to a European heavyweight - and that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, his £90 million ($113m) value will not be affected.

"It doesn't change the fact that he's already a world-class player anyway, that's what he was before. Now the attention is even more on him," he added.

"He will switch to an absolute world-class club at some point."

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz also thinks highly of his charge, telling TalkSport that he sees shades of great Zinedine Zidane in his play.

“Everyone is asking about Kai Havertz. If you see him play, it tells you everything," Bosz said.

“For me, he has the elegance of Zidane. If you see his movement, he’s very elegant, he’s always calm, he has great passing ability."

Havertz and Leverkusen are back in action on Saturday and will attempt to derail Bayern Munich's title bid as the Bundesliga leaders visit the BayArena.