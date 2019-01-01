Vodacom sign deal to return as title sponsors for Tanzania league

The company has penned a three-year contract to return as the official sponsors ahead of season kick-off on August 24

Vodacom are the new title sponsors of the Tanzanian (TPL).

The company have signed a deal of three years to take the title sponsorship, with the league being renamed to Vodacom Premier League (VPL).

Meanwhile, the new season will start on Saturday with Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya hosting the first derby of the season between Mbeya City against Tanzania Prisons.

Newcomers Polisi Tanzania will start their journey with a match against Coastal Union of Tanga at the Moshi Co-operative University Syadium in Moshi, Namungo FC will be at the Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa to entertain Ndanda FC, while Biashara United will tussle with Kagere Sugar at Karume Stadium in Musoma.

In the other match, Mbao FC will lock horns with Alliance FC in a sparkling derby from the rock city.

Yanga SC, who are taking part in the Caf , will open their campaign against Ruvu Shooting on Wednesday, after returning home from Botswana where they are due to face Township Rollers.