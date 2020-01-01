Vivier: Tactician reveals why Azam FC should be wary of Tanzania Prisons

The 2014 league champions will go top of the table with victory over the administrative side

Azam FC assistant coach Bahati Vivier is anticipating a tough outing against Prisons in the Mainland League outing this Saturday.

The Chamazi-based charges are targeting their fourth win in a row after their initial exploits in the league. Their opponents have been blowing hot and cold, and in their last three games, they have collected four points coming from a win, draw, and a loss.

"Tanzania Prisons are one of the toughest opponents to play against in league assignments," Vivier told reporters prior to their match this weekend.

More teams

"They have a tendency of playing a passing game which sometimes is tough for opponents. They have mastered the art and if a team is not careful they get overwhelmed.

"But we are ready for them, ready to match whatever they throw to us and in the long-run to get maximum points. It is all about 11 vs 11 players on the pitch and we are targeting nothing more than maximum points."

KMC FC are leading the table with nine points after playing four matches, the latest one being a 1-0 loss to Kagera Sugar thanks to a Yusuf Mhilu strike.

The Burundian has revealed what the loss means to his team.

"KMC losing on Friday is fantastic for us, it gives us extra motivation," Vivier revealed.

"They are on top, yes, but we know a win for us will replace them, so we are willing to go the extra mile to ensure we get it."

The Ice-cream Makers captain Salum Abubakar, who is commonly referred to as Sure Boy owing to his assured performances, said his charges have come for nothing but maximum points.

"The preparations for us have been top-notch and we are prepared to show that on the pitch," the skipper revealed.

Article continues below

"The weather is good, everyone is in a good shape and we are ready to battle and at the end of the day return home with maximum points."

The match will be played from 4 pm at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

In other games scheduled for Saturday, Simba SC will be home against Gwambina FC while Polisis Tanzania will host Dodoma Jiji FC.