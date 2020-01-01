Vivier: Azam FC don't fear Simba SC, want to avenge league defeats in cup tie

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ assistant says they are ready to eliminate the league leaders from the domestic competition

Azam FC have promised to do everything possible and eliminate Simba SC from the domestic Cup competition.

The two were pooled together in the draw conducted on Friday in Dar es Salaam. It will be the third time this season the two teams are meeting. The initial two were in the league where Wekundu wa Msimbazi claimed 1-0 and 3-2 wins.

The Chamazi-based side are aiming at winning this competition in order to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

More teams

And speaking after learning of the draw, Azam assistant coach Bahati Vivier has maintained they will not fear Simba and will be going for revenge when they clash.

“We have followed the draw and we are coming up against Simba who are leading the league table and the match will definitely be difficult and I am sure all teams will fight to sail through,” Vivier told reporters on Saturday.

“I am sure we will prepare our team well; we will be up to the task to handle them [Simba], we have met against Simba twice in the league and they won twice, but this will not be a league match but a knockout battle.

“Our main target is to revenge against them, we must beat them after they managed to win twice in the league, we don’t fear them, we will be ready for them and I know we will knock them out.”

Four-time champions Yanga SC will play Kagera Sugar in another quarter-final match.

The Sugar Millers have seldom been a problem for the Jangwani based side, however, in the last meeting in January, they claimed a 3-0 win against the 27-time league champions.

The winner between Yanga SC and Kagera Sugar will play the winner between Simba SC and Azam FC.

Second-tier side Sahare All-Stars have a tough game against Ndanda SC - the latter coming into the match as favourites and many see their game against Sahare as a formality.

Article continues below

The winner of the match will play either Namungo or Alliance in the last four. Alliance are in the 18th position on the league table as compared to their opponents, who are fourth on the log.

The last and the only meeting between the two sides was in the top tier in February, a match that ended 1-1.

The quarter-final matches will be played on June 27/28.