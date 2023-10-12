'Nobody has told me otherwise!' - Vitor Roque's agent confirms striker WILL join Barcelona in January 2024 as he recovers from ankle injury

Vitor Roque's agent insists that the striker will join Barcelona in January 2024 as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Xavi want the striker to join in January

FFP restrictions might prove to be a hindrance

Agent remains confident for a winter move

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan club signed Roque from Athletico Paranaense in the summer in a deal worth €35m (£30m/$38m). The striker was set to arrive in Catalunya next summer as Barcelona could not register him immediately due to the FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations imposed by La Liga.

However, Xavi has spoken of the need for reinforcements in attack in January and the club are finding ways to make room for Roque within the FFP budget. All parties have agreed to fast track the deal and the same was confirmed by his agent Andre Cury.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Everything is ready for Vitor Roque to sign for Barcelona in January 2024. Everything is agreed with the clubs and with the player. Nobody has told me otherwise, so Vitor Roque will be in Barcelona’s sports project in January 2024,' he told RAC1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roque is currently nursing an ankle injury that he suffered against Internacional. He had to be stretchered off after he was at the receiving end of a strong tackle from defender Nicolas Hernandez. It was reported that he had ruptured a ligament in his right ankle and could be out for three months. However, Curey says that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery and should be fit within a month.

"Roque recovers very well and will be ready in four weeks. He is a young, strong boy and we thank God everything has gone very well," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will be back in action against Athletic Club on October 22 in a La Liga fixture after the international break.