'Virgil said, I want a goal!' - Wijnaldum dedicates Wolves strike to injured Liverpool team-mate Van Dijk

The Netherlands international has revealed that he made an extra effort to get on the scoresheet in honour of his crocked compatriot

Georginio Wijnaldum has dedicated his goal against to injured team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool returned to second in the Premier League standings after thrashing Wolves 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a trademark finish in the 24th minute, giving the Reds a slender lead to take into the half-time break.

Jurgen Klopp's side emerged for the second period with a renewed vigour, and doubled their advantage when Wijnaldum curled a stunning strike into the top corner of the net from just outside the box after being played through by Jordan Henderson.

A Joel Matip header put the home side out of sight before Nelson Semedo's late own goal rounded off the scoring, with the reigning champions in a good position to defend their crown despite being without a talismanic performer.

Van Dijk suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury during a Merseyside derby clash with on October 17, and is not expected to return to action until well into the new year.

Wijnaldum says his fellow international demanded that he get himself on the scoresheet against Wolves, and he duly obliged in honour of his crocked compatriot.

“I already said that every goal I score this year I will dedicate to him because we all miss him,” the Reds midfielder told the club's official website.

“It was great to have him back. He said to me in the dressing room, ‘I want to see something today, I want a goal’ so I said: ‘No problem!’”

Anfield opened its doors to 2,000 supporters at the weekend after seeing coronavirus restrictions eased for the first time since March, and Wijnaldum says the roar of the crowd gave Liverpool the "extra boost" they needed to pick up another top-flight win.

"It was a really good thing that the fans were back in the stadium," he added.

"It’s a moment that we looked forward to for a really long time, so from the first moment when we heard that fans were allowed in the stadium we were already excited that we could play again with the fans.

"It was good to have them back, it was good to give them a 4-0 win and a good performance.

"They were really supportive of us and that’s also something that we need. Everyone knows that the fans and the crowd in Anfield is really vital for the team and can give the team an extra boost and that’s what they did.

"I think it was 2,000 fans but the noise they made was unbelievable for 2,000 people. So it was a good day."