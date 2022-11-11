‘Vinicius told us we were a second-tier club’ - Cadiz player calls out Real Madrid star after Rodrygo elbow incident sparks ugly scenes

Cadiz defender Fali has revealed that Vinicius Jr aimed a derogatory jibe at him during the meeting with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.

Blancos claimed narrow win

Ancelotti's side took issue with physical challenges

Brazilian forward clashed with rivals

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning La Liga champions battled their way to a 2-1 victory on home soil, with Eder Militao and Toni Kroos getting the goals for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. They were made to work hard for the points and took issue with plenty of physical defending from the visitors, with Fali accused of catching Brazilian forward Rodrygo with a stray elbow at one stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: That incident sparked an ugly confrontation as tempers boiled over, with Fali seeking to explain to reporters afterwards what happened. He said of the incident, which went unpunished by the match officials: “I gave him a little challenge, but it’s not to hurt Rodrygo. It’s not an elbow. When you see it as a still image, it looks like more than it is. I apologised quickly. There are players who are victims on the field. Vinicius told us that we were a second-tier club. In football we say many things to each other, but there are limits that cannot be exceeded.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fali went on to say of Vinicius – a Champions League-winning 22-year-old that he believes is getting too big for his boots: “Just as I say about Rodrygo that he is a good boy, I am not going to say anything about Vinícius. I prefer not to say anything. A club like Real Madrid must control certain attitudes. We have to respect a little more because we are colleagues.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Victory for Real has seen them close to within two points of Clasico rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga, with both sides now hitting a World Cup break that will keep them out of action until December 31.