Vinicius Junior's revealing seven-word reaction to 'Turkish Messi' Arda Guler's decision to sign for Real Madrid

- Guler to join Real
- Vinicius Jr delighted
- Barcelona gazumped
WHAT HAPPENED? Real have confirmed the signing of Guler from Fenerbahce, beating Barcelona to the punch and securing the signature of the 18-year-old, who has been hailed as 'The Turkish Messi'. Vinicius Jr immediately took to Twitter after the announcement, posting: "One more that chooses the largest."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guler has developed in Turkey and is already a full international with four caps for his country, having made 51 first-team appearances for Fenerbahce. He moves for a fee of €30m (£26m/$33m) all in, once bonuses are included, and he will hope to make an impression in pre-season.
WHAT NEXT? Real travel to the United States for a pre-season tour and will kick off their friendlies against AC Milan on July 24.