Vinicius Jr exclusive: Real Madrid star on Benzema stepping out of Ronaldo’s shadow, Liverpool goal being his favourite & not wanting transfer exit

Vinicius Junior has opened up on his relationship with Karim Benzema while revealing his favourite goal for Real Madrid and future plans.

Vini Jr glad he could help Benzema win Ballon d'Or

Picks UCL final goal vs Liverpool as favourite

Wants to stay at Real Madrid long-term

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Jr has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence at Real Madrid, forging a formidable partnership with Benzema along the way. The Frenchman recently won the Ballon d'Or but couldn't have done so without Vinicius' creativity alongside him and the Brazilian has spoken about their connection.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to GOAL as he was announced as the newest ambassador for Pepsi MAX, Vinicius revealed his favourite aspect of his relationship with Benzema, saying: "I think everything. Karim teaches me a lot every day and I do everything so that he can score a lot of goals like last season. He is a person who has helped me a lot and I try to help him a lot on the pitch. After playing with Cristiano [Ronaldo] for so long, being the star of the team is very important for him and I am happy to be able to help him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger has had his fair share of goals over the past year and none were more important than his strike against Liverpool in the Champions League final in May. "For sure it's my favourite goal and the most important one," he said about the effort that ultimately won his side the trophy. "It's the goal I dreamed about so much. Scoring in the Champions League final was very nice but I don't want to stop here, I want to keep doing many things and keep making history in the biggest club in the world."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid fans can sleep happy at night knowing Vinicius wants to stay around as long as possible in the Spanish capital, despite constant transfer speculation. When asked where he sees himself in five years time, Vinicius said: "At Madrid. I'm sure I can continue playing here for a long time. Both myself and the rest of the young players who are with us now: [Eduardo] Camavinga, Rodrygo, Fede [Valverde], [Aurelien] Tchouameni, [Eder] Militao...we have a very good squad now and in three/four years' time it will be much better.''

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS JR? The Brazilian will be hoping to add to what has been a stellar year already when he heads to the World Cup with his fellow countrymen. Brazil are one of the favourites for the tournament and Vinicius' link-up with Neymar may be vital in them achieving greatness in Qatar. However, Vinicius must stay focused on club duties for now, with Madrid set to play Girona in their next La Liga outing on Sunday.