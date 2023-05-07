Vincent Kompany signs new contract with Burnley as Tottenham dealt hammer blow in search for Antonio Conte successor

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has signed a five-year contract with the Championship winners, it has been confirmed.

The former Manchester City defender has been linked with taking over as Tottenham coach this summer, with the London side still in the market for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

The Belgian coach is set to remain with the Clarets for the time being, however, as they prepare for their return to the Premier League next season after winning the Championship this term.

Kompany said after committing to a deal until 2028: “Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years.

“Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step."

