Vincent Enyeama: Super Eagles legend joins Dijon on trial

The Reds confirmed the arrival of the 36-year-old at the club, where he will train with the rest of the team for a specified period

Vincent Enyeama has joined French second-tier club on a three-day trial.

Enyeama has been without a club since he left at the end of his contract in 2018, and is set to prove his fitness in an attempt to earn a deal ahead of the 2018-19 season.

His last competitive match dates back to March 2018, when he played for Lille’s reserve team in the Championnat National 2.

Enyeama will be will tested by the Ligue 2 outfit from Friday through till July 31.

“Vincent Enyeama will be tested by the Dijon. The former goalkeeper Lille, will train with the DFCO from Friday,” read a statement from the club website .

“He will also be present at Vittel from Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 July.”

Enyeama was a member of the team that won the 2013 in before calling time on his international career in October 2015.

The 2014 Goal Nigeria Player of the Year still holds the most appearances [101] alongside Joseph Yobo in Super Eagles history.