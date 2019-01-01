Villarreal vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Zinedine Zidane's side are searching for consistency and an advantage in the Spanish title race as they aim to return to winning ways in La Liga

travel east to looking to seize the initiative in the Spanish title race after 's draw at Osasuna on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane's side were forced to accept a share of the spoils against last weekend and, with a number of key men still out of contention, this could represent a good chance for Villarreal to claim a confidence-boosting win.

Santi Cazorla's brace earned them a point in this fixture last season but the home side are without a win so far this campaign. Their opening-day 4-4 thriller with Granada was followed by a defeat at last week.

Game Villarreal vs Real Madrid Date Sunday, September 1 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on ITV 4 and online at the ITV Hub.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 ITV Hub

Squads & Team News

Position Villarreal squad Goalkeepers Asenjo, Fernandez, Barbosa Defenders Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Funes Mori, Quintilla, A. Moreno, Pena Midfielders Caseres, Cazorla, Iborra, Trigueros, Chukwueze, Morlanes, Anguissa, Suarez, Gomez, Ontiveros Forwards Bacca, G. Moreno, Ekambi

Villarreal have no new injury problems to contend with, and long-term absentee Bruno Soriano is the only man missing.

Possible Villarreal starting XI: Fernandez; Gaspar, Torres, Albiol, A. Moreno; Iborra, Cazorla, Gomez, Chukwueze, Ekambi; G. Moreno.

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Navas, Altube Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Odriozola, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde Forwards Benzema, Bale, Vasquez, Jovic, Vinicius

Keylor Navas has travelled with the squad despite being linked with a move to , but Madrid are without Eden Hazard, Brahim Diaz, Isco, James Rodriguez, Marco Asensio and Rodrygo Goes for Sunday's encounter.

Confirmed Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Vazquez, Bale, Benzema, Jovic.

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are 10/11 favourites to win this match with bet365. Villarreal are 11/4 to upset the odds with a win, while a draw is on offer at 29/10

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.