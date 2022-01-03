Villarreal’s Dia heads to Afcon 2021 with goal and assist against Levante

Boulaye Dia provided a goal and an assist as Villarreal defeated Levante 5-0 in Monday’s La Liga outing.

The striker – who is part of Senegal’s team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – put up an awe-inspiring display in the convincing display at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Unai Emery’s men came into the encounter on the back of a 5-2 triumph over Alaves – where Dia found the net on two occasions.

For Alessio Lisci’s team, they were aiming to return to winning ways following their inability to win any of the last four fixtures in all competitions.

However, it was the hosts who took the lead in the eighth minute as Dia headed Samuel Chukwueze’s cross past goalkeeper Aitor.

The 25-year-old, the former Reims striker now boasts three goals in his last two games for the Yellow Submarine, one more than in his previous 20 games for the club in all competitions.

While the Frogs were still trying to address their early setback, Pau Torres doubled the advantage five minutes later after he was set up by Vicente Iborra.

Eight minutes before the half time break, Emery’s team went three goals up as Gerard Moreno was teed up by Manuel Trigueros to fire past Aitor.

Despite sealing the result in the first half, Villarreal continued from where they stopped things in the first half and they deservedly scored their fourth goal as Dia set up Trigueros in the 74th minute.

Eleven minutes before the final whistle was sounded, Moreno completed his double. However, it was Yeremi Pino who set him up this time around.

After a decent performance by Nigeria international Chukwueze, he was substituted by Pino in the 73rd minute, while Dia was subbed up eight minutes later by Nicolas Jackson.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Serge Aurier was on parade from start to finish, whereas, Algeria’s Aissa Mandi was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, Villarreal – who have won their last six matches - climbed to eighth in the Spanish topflight log having garnered 28 points from 19 matches.

Next up for them is a tie versus Atletico Madrid on Sunday. However, manager Emery would prosecute it without Dia, Chukwueze, Aurier and Mandi as they are expected to join their respective countries for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.