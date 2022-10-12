Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will be playing away from home against Viktoria Plzen in their fourth group stage match in the 2022-23 Champions League on Tuesday. The Bundesliga champions have won all their Group C matches so far and will want to keep their perfect group record intact.
Viktoria Plzen remain unbeaten in the Czech league after 10 games but have lost all their Champions League group fixtures so far.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time
Game:
Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern
Date:
October 12, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 13)
Venue:
Doosan Arena
How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on Paramount+.
In the UK, BT Sport 5 is showing the game between Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.
Fans in India can catch Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
N/A
India
Sony Six SD/ HD
Sony Liv
Viktoria Plzen squad and team news
Viktoria Plzen will continue to miss the services of midfielder Pavel Bucha, who has not completed serving his suspension from a red card against Inter.
Peter Pejsa will miss the game against Bayern due to a ligament injury.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Stanek, Jedlicka, Tvrdon
Defenders
Hejda, Jemelka, Pernica, Kasa, Tijani, Holik, Havel, Reznik
Midfielders
Kalvach, Bucha, N'Diaye, Cadu, Kopic, Pilar, Vlkanova, Cermak, Alvir, Sykora, Mosquera, Jirka
Forwards
Pejsa, Bassey, Chory, Kliment, Dedic
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Bayern has confirmed that skipper Manuel Neuer, Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies will not be on the plane to the Czech Republic. Jamal Musiala has tested positive for Covid-19 and will sit out the game.
Lucas Hernandez and Bouna Sarr remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel