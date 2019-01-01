Vidic suggests alternative to Alderweireld as Man Utd transfer priority

The former Red Devils defender admits the Belgian centre-half would be a fine addition, but believes other areas are in greater need of strengthening

have been told by Nemanja Vidic that a new midfielder, not defender Tony Alderweireld, should be their top priority for the summer transfer window.

A new centre-half is expected to figure prominently on the Red Devils’ wish list when the next opportunity to add presents itself.

They have been pursuing reinforcements in that area for some time, with Jose Mourinho having been left frustrated in his bid to bring in Alderweireld and Co. in 2018.

It has been suggested that interest in the Belgium international will be rekindled 12 months on, despite United having handed fresh terms to Phil Jones and Chris Smalling this season.

They also have Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly on their books, with Old Trafford hardly short on centre-back options.

With that in mind, former title winner Vidic believes United should be looking for midfield creativity over defensive strength.

Quizzed by Stadium Astro on whether he would take Alderweireld, a man with 300 appearances for the Red Devils to his name said: “Of course, I would like to see him there.”

Vidic added: “But I think the club has to have a priority.

“What I see is, if you want to be in the next season and challenge for the Premier League, you have to strengthen the midfield.

“You need that depth in the midfield area.

“In defence they already have five players, so they can rotate, and it seems like they’re doing well.

“Man United need a midfielder to go box-to-box.

“There has been a lot of criticism for the defenders but if they are compared to other Premier League teams, Manchester United are not that bad.”

While looking for another player to provide a spark for United, Vidic believes one man capable of that may be moved on.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled for form and fitness since arriving from in January 2018 and could be deemed surplus to requirements if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains at the helm.

Article continues below

Vidic said of the Chilean: “We have to wait to see who will be the manager.

“The way he is at the moment, I don’t think Ole will have him for next season. But he’s a top player.”

If United are to part with Sanchez, then a number of alternative attacking options are already being linked with the club, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s England international winger Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.