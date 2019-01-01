Live Scores
VIDEO: Harry Winks and Virgil van Djik - The Ones to Watch in the UEFA Champions League

Winks' range of passing will be crucial for Tottenham against Manchester City, while Van Dijk is looking to build on his goalscoring display

The last eight of the UEFA Champions League begins tonight, with two mouth-watering clashes looming large.

Tottenham play host to Premier League rivals Manchester City, while Liverpool are up against FC Porto, a team they beat 5-0 in last year's tournament.

The aforementioned sides will be looking for heroes to emerge, with Spurs hoping to count on midfielder Harry Winks; the 23-year-old has a passing accuracy of 92.2% in his side's UCL home games this season.

For Liverpool, defender and talismanic figure Virgil van Dijk will hope to keep things tight at the back and affect matters up front; the Dutchman became the first centre-back since Luisao in 2015 to score and assist in a single UCL game.

Voting for Player of the Week opens on Thursday.

